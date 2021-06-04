FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 556,999 shares.The stock last traded at $22.55 and had previously closed at $22.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.95.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

