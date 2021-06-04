Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

