Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.36. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

