Albert M. Campbell III Sells 10,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MAA opened at $163.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $165.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

