Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 184.74 ($2.41) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.87. The company has a market capitalization of £31.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

