PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $100.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 243,147 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

