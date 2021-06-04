Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Financiero Banorte and KBC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00 KBC Group 1 7 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and KBC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.18 $1.67 billion N/A N/A KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.40 $1.64 billion $1.91 21.86

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KBC Group.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and KBC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A KBC Group 22.57% 13.26% 0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KBC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. KBC Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBC Group beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products. It also provides custody, investment, and administration services for workers' savings; retirement fund management services; digital debit and credit cards; wealth management equity banking, asset management, transactional, and international banking services; and remittance, Swift GPI, and trust services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,182 branches, 8,919 ATMs, and 166,505point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Santa Fe, Mexico.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services. It also provides Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 476 bank branches and 336 insurance agencies in Belgium; 212 bank branches in the Czech Republic; 175 bank branches in Slovakia; 204 bank branches in Hungary; 175 bank branches in Bulgaria; and 12 bank branches in Ireland. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

