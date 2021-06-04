SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 75.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 612.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 156,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 134,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

