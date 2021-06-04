Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE VNT opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

