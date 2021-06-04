Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.88.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.