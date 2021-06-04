Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.90% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UDEC opened at $29.33 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $29.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.