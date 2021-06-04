Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

SYNA stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.