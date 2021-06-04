Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,675 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.