Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after buying an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $51,260,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 931,802 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $11,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after buying an additional 399,022 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

