Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $107.84 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

