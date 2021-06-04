Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

