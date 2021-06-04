Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Harmonic worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

