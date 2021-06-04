Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTE opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $820.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.96.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.