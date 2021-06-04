USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

USA Truck stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in USA Truck by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth $63,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

