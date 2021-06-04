Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $157.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 143.28, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.20. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,396. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

