Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $83.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.64.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

