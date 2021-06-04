Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.53. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

