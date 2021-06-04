The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASH. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

