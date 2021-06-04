Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tennant were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Tennant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 146,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TNC stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,289,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,121 shares of company stock worth $1,662,354 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.