Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a tender rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$14.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$5.28 and a 12-month high of C$14.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.