Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 29th total of 147,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SOHO stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.29. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

