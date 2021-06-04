The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,375 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.