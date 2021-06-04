Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.40 and a beta of 1.35. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 521,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

