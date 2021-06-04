PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 719,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $17.23 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $636.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDFS. CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

