The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE SWM opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.