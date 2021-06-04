The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,212 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

