The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 575 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $101.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.68.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

