The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $881,000 Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

