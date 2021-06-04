The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,485 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Covanta worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $93,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 323,201 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 376.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

