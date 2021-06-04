Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Get Renishaw alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Renishaw stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.