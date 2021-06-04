COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.42.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
