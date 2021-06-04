COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.42.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.