Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.