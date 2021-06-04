Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vivendi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

