Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,082,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TCS opened at $12.99 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

