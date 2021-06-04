Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Penumbra worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $256.66 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.48 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

