Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,268,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

