Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.94% of Tilly’s worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 151,812 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a PE ratio of -288.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.40. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

