Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report $471.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.05 million and the highest is $475.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $403.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

