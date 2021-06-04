Insider Selling: Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Sells $57,513,059.00 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44.

On Thursday, April 8th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 20,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 16,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.15 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

