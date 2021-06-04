Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $4,389,182.40 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.