Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €96.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €93.60 ($110.12) on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s 50-day moving average is €86.95.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

