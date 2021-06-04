Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post $43.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the lowest is $40.70 million. Phreesia reported sales of $33.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $184.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $186.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $223.73 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

