QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut QAD from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QAD has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.44 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

