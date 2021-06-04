Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Get Pharvaris B.V. alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PHVS. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PHVS stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. Pharvaris B.V. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, analysts predict that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $23,811,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $67,910,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,897,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris B.V. Company Profile

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharvaris B.V. (PHVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.