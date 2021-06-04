Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,688 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE:CHCT opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.